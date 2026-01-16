James Taylor and his All-Star Band are scheduled to play Atlantic City at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sat., June 27, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

The iconic musician, songwriter, and music producer has been playing the guitar for thousands of fans for over 50 years. James has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards since 1968. James is a six-time Grammy Award winner.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000. He was honored at the Kennedy Center Honors.

He holds an honorary Doctorate of Music at the prestigious Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory. James Taylor is the first artist to have a Billboard Top 10 album in each of the past six decades.

James Taylor is truly an American treasure. He is the recipient of The National Letter of Arts presented by President Barack Obama in 2012.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. The French government awarded him the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

In 2021, James released his 19th studio album, American Standard, which won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. His groundbreaking, deeply personal audio-only memoir, Break Spot, which detailed his first 21 years, was released in 2020.

He has an amazing connection with his loving audience. I have had the pleasure of attending a number of his performances and found a deep connection between his music and James personally on stage.

He continues that connection in Atlantic City at The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a wonderful opportunity for you to enjoy this music icon.

For more information on James Taylor and his 2026 tour, please log onto his schedule: JamesTaylor.com

