Another longtime NJ restaurant closes, one of the more scenic
This one hurts on a personal level. The MJ's Restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ has closed their doors for good. Their last day was on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
The restaurant posted on their Facebook page on Feb. 23 that they would officially be shuttering the eatery. The Tinton Falls restaurant is the original MJ's location.
This was one of our favorite places to come as a family for a number of reasons. One thing I personally love about the building is the old-school charm it has. It's very unique compared to the other restaurant locations.
It's also one of the more scenic places to dine and eat at. Instead of looking a a highway or a parking lot, the Tinton Falls building overlooks a beautiful river and small waterfall. It wasn't uncommon to see people fishing in those waters.
The view from the restaurant dining tables was such a treat.
Memories and more
Another reason this location is special to our family is the fact that my in-laws got married here. Although, it wasn't MJ's at the time.
Back then, it was known as the Grist Mill. But the charm of the building was the same, and MJ's knew how to preserve the past with the future.
Hopefully, a new chapter will come to the beloved location that future generations can enjoy.
Goodbye, Tinton Falls
MJ's has officially removed the Tinton Falls location from their webpage, but their other locations are still open for business. Middletown and Long Branch are the nearest restaurants to the old Tinton Falls location, but you can also visit them in Bayville, Brick, Matawan, Neptune, and Spotswood.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.