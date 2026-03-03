I've been writing a lot about money in New Jersey lately — and every time I do, the reader response stops me in my tracks. It's not angry comments. It's relieved ones. People saying finally, someone is putting into words what I've been feeling.

That feeling has a name. It's financial anxiety. And right now, it's running through this state like a current.

A few weeks ago I wrote about how $100,000 barely feels like middle class here anymore. Before that, I covered how household debt is quietly rising as property taxes keep climbing. And I've looked at the frustration of New Jersey workers who feel like no matter how hard they grind, they just can't seem to get ahead. The response every time is the same — exhaustion, worry, and a quiet sense of dread that things are getting worse and nobody is fixing it.

The numbers behind the feeling

This isn't just a Jersey issue— but Jersey makes it worse. A 2025 study conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Northwestern Mutual found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans report feelings of depression and anxiety tied directly to money — up from 61% just two years ago. And 63% say financial stress has disrupted their sleep.

Now layer on top of that the specific reality of living here — property taxes among the highest in the country, utility bills that spike every season, tolls that keep climbing, and layoffs rippling through industries across New Jersey. The financial pressure here isn't abstract. It shows up every single month on your kitchen table.

When stress becomes something more serious

There's a point where financial stress crosses a line — from worry into something that affects your sleep, your relationships, and your health. The same Northwestern Mutual study found that 75% of millennials and 71% of Gen Z in serious relationships say financial worries have directly impacted their partnership. That's not a budgeting problem. That's a relationship under siege.

Mental health professionals at New Jersey practices — from Hudson River Care and Counseling in Hoboken and Teaneckto Stress and Anxiety Services of NJ in Central Jersey — are seeing financial anxiety show up not as a single complaint, but as disrupted sleep, strained marriages, and an inability to focus at work. The 3 a.m. worry. The argument that isn't really about the electric bill but is entirely about the electric bill.

You are not alone — and help is closer than you think

The hardest part about financial anxiety is that it thrives in isolation — the feeling that everyone else is managing fine and you're the only one struggling. You're not.

If the bills are keeping you up at night — if the next toll hike made your stomach drop — that's not weakness. That's the very real cost of living in one of the most expensive states in America in 2026. Talking to someone, whether it's a friend, a counselor, or your doctor, is a legitimate first step. Telehealth options and sliding scale therapy have made mental health support more accessible across New Jersey than most people realize.

I love this state. But part of loving it is being honest about what it's costing us — and I don't just mean the money.

