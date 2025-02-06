☑️ The Atlantic City Air Show was canceled in 2024 and 2025

☑️ Talks are underway to move it to Wildwood

☑️ A report says it would be held in September

The Atlantic City air show may live on after all during the annual shore "second season."

The show, which drew nearly a half million to the last show in 2023, was abruptly canceled in 2024 and was already off the calendar for 2025.

The news site Wildwood Video Archive reported that the show, retitled "Wildwoods Thunder Over the Waves," was being organized by the same group that put together the Atlantic City show. The free show would take place from Sept. 5 to 7 in the skies between Seaport Pier and the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Thunderbirds demonstration team at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in 2014 (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released)

One air show already scheduled for NJ

City of Wildwood spokeswoman Lisa Fagan told New Jersey 101.5 that talks with the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce are underway but no agreement has been signed nor an event application submitted to for a vote by city commissioners.

The Thunderbirds, a staple of the Atlantic City show, will headline the Power in the Pines Open House and Air Show at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst May 17 and 18.

Wildwood hosted a Donald Trump campaign rally in May that drew drew 80,000 to the city that was incident and violence free. Mayor Ernie Trioano at the time said that his city is "very good" at handling big crowds.

