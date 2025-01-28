Thunderbirds to headline Power in the Pines Air Show in NJ

⭕ The Power in the Pines Air Show & Open House is back

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to New Jersey at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Power in the Pines Air Show in May.

This year's theme is “Joint Warfighters: Honor. Inspire. Innovate." The weekend includes demonstrations with heritage and modern aircraft, interactive displays and family activities.

The elite demonstration squadron will headline the Joint Base show May 17 and 18. Parking details and the full schedule have not yet been posted.

Open to the base

The show is open to the public and traditionally free. Buses in the past have carried attendees onto the base.

The Thunderbirds squad was a staple of the Atlantic City Air Show, which drew thousands to the boardwalk. They last performed at the show in 2023.

The Atlantic City show was abruptly canceled in 2024 after a "major act" pulled out.

