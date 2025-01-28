🔴 The Hoboken PATH station is scheduled to close for about 25 days

HOBOKEN — The PATH station at 1 Hudson Place is about to shut down for nearly a month.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey wants to make sure riders have an alternate plan for transportation through much of February.

The 117-year-old system is set to receive a major overhaul across several elements. With a full station closure, crews can complete the work in a more timely manner, the Port Authority said.

Once the closure occurs, work can begin to repair tracks and replace the track switching network outside the station. Also, plans call for a refurbishment of the station's concrete platform surface and the replacement of four stairways.

The work is all part of Port Authority's two-year $430 million PATH Forward program.

“The PATH system is a lifeline for thousands of commuters, and we understand the significant impact this closure will have on Hoboken riders,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This critical work is necessary to ensure the PATH system remains safe and reliable for years to come."

The PATH Hoboken station will be closed to the public starting at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30. The closure, which was first announced in October 2024, is scheduled to last until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Travel alternatives

Other transit options in the area are stepping up their game to accommodate folks who will be inconvenienced by the PATH station closure. Despite the help, folks who routinely take mass transit from the Hoboken area may encounter much larger crowds during most of February.

Alternatives for riders include:

⚫ Ferry: NY Waterway is increasing its ferry service and offering discounted $3 one-way tickets.

⚫ Shuttle: There will be free PATH shuttle bus service connecting Hoboken riders to continuing PATH service at Newport and Exchange Pl. stations.

⚫ Bus: NJ Transit will increase frequency of the No. 126 bus route, connecting Hoboken station with the Midtown Bus Terminal

⚫ PATH: Additional PATH trains will serve an expected boost in ridership.

⚫ Train: NJ Transit will provide additional service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail on weekdays.

