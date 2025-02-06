❗ Uber driver beaten after refusing fare

An New Jersey Uber driver is recovering from a brutal attack after he refused to drive four people an hour away into Pennsylvania, according to police.

The rideshare driver, who was not identified by police, made a pickup in Newark around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.

According to a statement posted on the Newark Public Safety page on Facebook, the driver was met by three men and woman at the intersection of Lafayette and Monroe Streets in Newark.

Three of the passengers got in the rear seat and one of the men sat in front next to the driver.

Police say they wanted to go from Newark to an address in Easton, PA.

The driver did not want to accept the approximate 1-hour and 15-minute trip.

Investigators say the four passengers became enraged and the male in the passenger seat attacked the driver.

"He punched the driver several times in the face before all of them exited the vehicle and fled northbound on Monroe Street," Police said in a statement on social media.

Police need your help, possible reward

The suspect who punched the Uber driver remains a fugitive this morning.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect so he can be held to account for his violent actions.

At the time of the attack, the suspect, a Black male described as 5’9,” was wearing a blue and white jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call the Newark Police 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Tips can also be submitted to the Newark Police website.

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are confidential and could result in a reward.

