Country music fest signs on with NJ city for 5 more years

WILDWOOD — The largest outdoor country music fest in the region will remain on the same sand for at least the next five years.

The city of Wildwood announced on Wednesday that a new agreement extends the Barefoot Country Music Fest through the year 2030.

It had already been known that the fest would be coming back to Wildwood in 2025. The latest move ensures that Wildwood will be hosting the fest in 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030.

"To say we're excited is an understatement," said Rob Pedlow, of Southern Entertainment, the event's production company. "Wildwood is home for us and the thousands of fans who join us every year."

The fest, which is the largest of its kind in the Northeast, has been rocking for seas of fans on the Wildwood beaches since its debut in 2020.

“Teaming up with Barefoot Country Music Fest for another five years is a no-brainer," said Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, Jr. "Wildwood continues its decades-long tradition of first-class musical entertainment, while the entire island and Cape May County benefit from the influx of country music fans during the four-day music fest."

The five-year anniversary fest occurring in June will feature over 40 artists. Headliners include Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts and Jordan Davis.

Tickets for the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest are on sale now. The festival is scheduled for June 19 to June 22.

