We are past the midpoint of March already. Spring is days away, Shore rentals are booking up fast, and my family has not committed to a single week yet.

Sound familiar?

We keep reading about layoffs. Energy bills after this winter were brutal. And then there is the property tax bill that never gets easier to open. When you add all of that up, committing to a week at the Shore starts to feel less like a vacation and more like a financial decision that requires a spreadsheet and a conversation with your accountant.

Here is the tension that only New Jersey families truly understand. On one side, everything we complain about — the affordability, the cost of living, the feeling that this state wrings every dollar out of you before you can enjoy any of it. On the other side, everything we love — the smell of salt air, cone of Kohr Brothers, the sound of waves at night, the Shore summer that exists nowhere else in the world. We are caught between what we hate about New Jersey and what we absolutely cannot live without.

The good news is you do not have to choose. You just have to change your thinking about where you go.

Wildwood Wildwood (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

The Shore towns where your money goes further in 2026

Wildwood and North Wildwood deserve the top spot on this list for one reason that matters more than anything else right now: free beaches. No beach tags, ever. Weekly rentals start around $1000 for very small properties, with family-sized homes running $2,000 to $4,000. For a full boardwalk Shore experience at the lowest possible entry point, nothing else comes close.

Brigantine is the quiet insider option. A residential island just north of Atlantic City, it consistently runs lower on weekly rentals than comparable Shore towns, the beaches are less crowded, and it has the peaceful family atmosphere that the bigger towns have largely priced out. The locals have known about Brigantine for years. That is part of what makes it worth knowing.

Keansburg, in Monmouth County on the Raritan Bay, is the Shore town most people overlook and probably should not. Free beaches, Manhattan skyline views, 2.5 miles of sand, and home values that are still among the lowest entry points on the Shore even after significant appreciation in recent years. It has a legitimate revitalization underway and a charm that is entirely its own.

Seaside Park, right next door to Seaside Heights, offers a noticeably quieter experience at a lower price point. Weekly rentals start over $1,000. Same water, less chaos.

One more tip that can save your family hundreds

Before you book through Airbnb or VRBO, look at direct rental sites like Our Town Rentals or Shore Summer Rentals. Platform service fees on the major apps run anywhere from 9 to 20 percent on top of the rental price, and New Jersey adds an 11.625 percent vacation rental tax on top of that. Booking directly with an owner skips the middleman fee entirely. On a $2,000 rental, that can put $400 back in your pocket before you even pack the car.

The Shore is still yours — if you know where to look

Cape May, Beach Haven, Ocean City, Point Pleasant — those towns are wonderful and they are not going anywhere. There will be a year for all of them. But this summer, if the budget is tight and the bills are real, there is no shame in being smart about where you plant your beach chair.

The Shore belongs to all of us. You just have to know which door to walk through this year.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt









