Headliner announced for Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be celebrating its 5th anniversary when it returns to Wildwood in June. In those few years, it has been one of the Northeast's largest outdoor country music festivals. It has built quite a reputation for not only featuring the hottest country acts but also keeping its finger on the pulse of the future by bringing in promising up-and-coming artists as well.

This past summer’s BCMF featured Keith Urban and Luke Bryan and brought 35,000 screaming fans to the beach. The first headliner for the upcoming June 19-22 four-day festival has been announced.

“We’re excited to announce Lainey Wilson as the first of four headliners for the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest,” said Bob Durkin, co-founder of Southern Entertainment. “As the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, Lainey is unquestionably the most influential woman in country music right now. We’re proud to have her lead our 5th-anniversary celebration.”

Lainey Wilson, Terri Clark Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

She’s big, alright. Lainey’s Academy of Country Music Song of the Year “Things A Man Oughtta Know” is platinum certified, and her “bell bottom country” sound of blending modern influences with traditional country has given her a meteoric rise in popularity.

Tickets for the 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.barefootcountrymusicfest.com.

Lainey Wilson, Charlize Theron Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP loading...

Some Lainey Wilson fun facts:

Her fan club is called The Stable, and her fans are dubbed Wild Horses.

She’s good friends with Miranda Lambert.

She played Abby in Season 5 of Yellowstone.

She’s loyal to Wrangler brand jeans, loves bell bottoms, and has joked she doesn’t know if anyone has ever seen her ankles.

She worked as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

