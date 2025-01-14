Latest count confirms: New Jersey is more packed than ever

⚫ New Jersey's population grew by 1.3% in one year

⚫ That's the top growth rate in the Northeast, and 10th highest nationally

⚫ NJ recorded the highest-ever number of jobs and employers in 2024

Does it feel a bit more crowded to you?

Numbers shared by the New Jersey Department of Labor & Workforce Development say the Garden State recorded its largest population ever in 2024.

New Jersey's population grew by 121,209 from 2023, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The 1.3% growth rate year over year is the largest in the Northeast. The growth rate ranks 10th nationwide.

What is the population of New Jersey?

The 2024 numbers put New Jersey's population at a total of 9,500,851.

According to the new numbers, New Jersey recorded a 2.3% population increase (211,837 new residents) since April 2020.

Datal also show that New Jersey in 2024 recorded the largest number of jobs and employers in state history. In November 2024, New Jersey was home to nearly 4.4 million jobs. As of the end of September, there were 284,200 employers.

"We continue to attract talent because of our smart policies for working people from our expansive paid family leave to strong worker protections, our thriving business environment, and our diverse communities," said NJDOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. "It's simple -- workers want to be in New Jersey, and employers want to be where the workers are."

New Jersey consistently ranks among the worst states in surveys that track people moving out. But those who are exiting are far outweighed by those who are moving in or born here.

New Jersey is the 11th-most populated state in the country.

