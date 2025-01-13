NJ adds 10 businesses to its public list of lawbreakers

👎🏽 A list of employers doing bad business now has 233 entries

👎🏽 Officials say they're failing to follow wage, benefit, or tax laws

👎🏽 The new entries owe a total of more than $238,000

The list of businesses barred from public contracting in New Jersey continues to grow.

For the month of January, 10 entries have been added to a public list of employers doing bad business in New Jersey. Since our last update on the list, zero businesses have been removed.

The Workplace Accountability in Labor List (the WALL) from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has been adding businesses monthly since late 2023, publicly shaming employers that have failed to follow wage, benefit, or tax laws.

The new entries owe a total of $238,471, to workers and the state.

Collectively, the 233 businesses on the WALL owe $23.3 million.

Until their liabilities are paid in full, businesses on the WALL are blocked in New Jersey from public contracting with state, county, or local governments. Entries may also be dealing with other consequences, such as license revocation.

So far, the Department of Labor has recovered more than $580,000 from businesses that have been posted to the WALL or had been warned that they would be posted.

Officials say businesses receive plenty of notice before their name becomes part of the public list.

Not all entries are based in New Jersey.

The WALL was created through a bipartisan law signed in 2020. It went live in September 2023.

New WALL additions — January 2025

Delligatti Hardwood Floors LLC

⚫ Haddon Township, Stratford

⚫ Total owed: $25,226.94

Greenyard Logistics USA, Inc.

⚫ Vero Beach, Florida

⚫ Total owed: $24,936.73

MSS Enterprises LLC

⚫ Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel

⚫ Total owed: $25,400.96

Nathan's Pros LLC

⚫ Keansburg, Cranford

⚫ Total owed: $25,982.60

Paradigm Visions, Inc.

⚫ Yardley and Langhorne, Pennsylvania

⚫ Total owed: $25,413.48

Quality Preservation LLC

⚫ Camden

⚫ Total owed: $25,781.65

Top Notch Landscaping & Design, LLC

⚫ Mount Arlington, Randolph

⚫ Total owed: $24,861.97

Woodworkers Corporation

⚫ Roselle

⚫ Total owed: $25,297.17

Zulily LLC

⚫ Seattle, Washington

⚫ Total owed: $25,872.73

La Barca

⚫ Longport

⚫ Total owed: $9,696.92

