Some states just make it easier to raise a family.

Credit and budgeting website WalletHub on Monday released its 2025 list of the best and worst states for raising a family.

The top 10 has some good representation from the Northeast, but New Jersey isn't part of it.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 50 measures of "family-friendliness." Those measures were split into five overall categories: family fun; health and safety; education and child care; affordability; and socioeconomics.

Factors range from school quality and crime rate, to housing affordability and median annual family income. WalletHub says an ideal state is one that's affordable and safe to to live in, that also offers top-notch education, health care, and entertainment.

“Raising a family has become significantly more expensive in recent years as the cost of living has risen quickly," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "In light of the expensive nature of being a parent and the responsibility it entails, it’s important to live in a city that is affordable while still providing quality health care, education, safety and opportunities for enrichment."

Overall, the Garden State landed at No. 18 on WalletHub's list.

In the report, New Jersey was highlighted for having one of the lowest infant mortality rates, and one of the highest median family incomes (adjusted for cost of living). Also, New Jersey boasts the third-lowest separation and divorce rate.

New Jersey had its worst showing in the category of socioeconomics. That looked at measures such as job opportunities, foreclosures, and the wealth gap.

In the category of family fun, New Jersey ranked 28th among the states.

Best & worst states for raising a family

According to WalletHub, these are the top 10 states for raising a family:

10. Connecticut

9. Maine

8. Wisconsin

7. Illinois

6. New York

5. New Hampshire

4. Nebraska

3. North Dakota

2. Minnesota

1. Massachusetts

The following states are considered the worst for raising a family:

41. Arizona

42. South Carolina

43. Louisiana

44. Arkansas

45. Alabama

46. Oklahoma

47. Nevada

48. West Virginia

49. Mississippi

50. New Mexico

