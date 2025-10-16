🎬 Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters Oct. 24

There’s been a lot of buzz around Bruce Springsteen’s biopic, “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” set to hit movie theaters on Friday, October 24.

Filming for the movie, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, took approximately two and a half months to complete, with production taking place in various locations throughout New Jersey. In fact, Springsteen was such a huge part of the film's making that he was often seen on location, which had fans very excited.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP loading...

Inside “Deliver Me From Nowhere”: Springsteen’s Life on Screen

The official trailer for the film was released on June 18, 2025. A second, final trailer was released on October 13.

Since the movie is based on the 2023 book, Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes, chronicling the conception of Springsteen’s iconic 1982 album, Nebraska, it was only fitting that The Nebraska ’82: Expanded Edition, coming Oct. 17 will include The E Street Band’s fabled Electric Nebraska sessions and solo outtakes from the era, as well as a newly shot performance film of Nebraska in its entirety.

The Boss Suite at The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park (David Appel) The Boss Suite at The Asbury Hotel in Asbury Park (David Appel) loading...

Stay Like The Boss: Asbury Hotel’s Springsteen-Themed Suite

Also, in conjunction with the film, The Asbury Hotel debuted “The Boss Suite,” a room all decked out in Springsteen paraphernalia, including photos, posters, records, a signature drink, Bruce’s favorite midnight snack, and so much more.

Hit the Road: 8 Iconic Bruce Springsteen Landmarks in New Jersey

Now, travel site American Holidays has researched eight must-visit New Jersey landmarks for die-hard Springsteen fans to visit (if you haven’t already). And hey, you can stay at the Asbury Hotel while you take a tour.

So, while you can sleep like Bruce, you can also live like him from his childhood days through his adult years with these 8 iconic spots that meant, and still mean so much to him. Bring your camera, and definitely snap a few selfies in front of each location.

8 Landmark Bruce Springsteen Must-Visit NJ Spots

39 1/2 Institute Street, Freehold (Google Street View) 39 1/2 Institute Street, Freehold (Google Street View) loading...

🎸39 ½ Institute Street, Freehold

Bruce Springsteen lived in this house in 1958, when he would have been around 9 years old. It’s a white, wooden house with a porch in the front and a big sycamore tree in the yard.

E Street in Belmar (Jen Ursillo) E Street in Belmar (Jen Ursillo) loading...

🎸 E Street, Belmar

Anyone who is a Bruce fan has been to the corner or E Street in Belmar. The name is taken from a short street where Bruce and the infamous E Street Band used to practice when they first started out.

Bruce Springsteen's iconic guitar replica on 10th Avenue in Belmar (Jen Ursillo Bruce Springsteen's iconic guitar replica on 10th Avenue in Belmar (Jen Ursillo loading...

🎸 10th Avenue, Belmar

Right next to E Street, is the iconic 10th Avenue. In reference to Bruce’s hit song, “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” an 8 foot giant guitar replica has been placed there to honor the song, the Born to Run album, and of course, the Boss himself. Definite photo op.

7 1/2 West End Court, Long Branch (Google Street View) 7 1/2 West End Court, Long Branch (Google Street View) loading...

🎸 7 ½ West End Ct., Long Branch

This is known as the “Born to Run” house. This small, blue house is where Bruce wrote his iconic Born to Run record, including songs “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” and many more.

Boardwalk in Asbury Park Boardwalk in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick) loading...

🎸 Convention Hall, Asbury Park

You can’t do a Bruce Springsteen location tour and not hit Convention Hall. This long-standing venue is where Bruce and the E-Street Band regularly rehearsed and performed.

Local band, Fiasco at The Stone Pony (Jen Ursillo) Local band, Fiasco at The Stone Pony (Jen Ursillo) loading...

🎸 The Stone Pony, Asbury Park

A hop-skip-and-a-jump away from Convention Hall is the legendary Stone Pony. The venue opened in 1973 and still runs as an active place to see up-and-coming artists.

The Pony is the place where Bruce has played more than any other venue, in different bands such as The Blackberry Booze band and with the E Street Band. Bruce would often jam in there. Sometimes, he still shows up to support other artists and jump on stage with them. So, if you’re lucky, there may be a Bruce sighting at the Pony, especially when Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes are there.

The Stone Pony is also where Springsteen met Patti Scialfa (his bandmate and later his wife). They first connected in the early 80s when Springsteen saw her perform with a local band. He was so impressed with her voice that he approached her after her set.

They began talking, eventually leading to her joining the E Street Band in 1984, and the rest is history.

Madam Marie's on the Asbury Park Boardwalk (Google Street View) Madam Marie's on the Asbury Park Boardwalk (Google Street View) loading...

🎸 Madam Marie’s Asbury Park

Asbury Park plays a central role when it comes to hot Springsteen spots. When Bruce was a teenager, he would visit the fortune teller, Madam Marie (real name Marie Castello), on the boardwalk in her Temple of Knowledge booth. She opened that booth in 1932. He would often play his guitar outside her booth, and she would often claim he would one day be famous. Boy, was she right.

Springsteen sings about her in his 1973 song, “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy).” Come on, fans, you know the line. “Did you hear the cops finally busted Madam Marie for tellin’ fortunes better than they do?”

Madam Marie passed away in 2008, but her granddaughters still run the booth on the boardwalk.

Sirenella's formerly Maxwell's in Hoboken (Google Street View) Sirenella's formerly Maxwell's in Hoboken (Google Street View) loading...

🎸 Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken

Springsteen recorded part of his Glory Days music video in this bar.

Maxwell's is permanently closed and is now Sirenetta's, located at 1039 Washington Street.

Bruce Springsteen and Jen Ursillo from Townsquare Media (Jen Ursillo) Bruce Springsteen and Jen Ursillo from Townsquare Media (Jen Ursillo) loading...

As a die-hard Springsteen fan myself, I’m going to add two more spots on this must-visit list.

Roberto's Freehold Grill (Google Street View) Roberto's Freehold Grill (Google Street View) loading...

🎸 Roberto’s Freehold Grill, East Main Street, Freehold

This is Springsteen’s favorite diner. He is a frequent visitor, so you may catch him in there munching on a ham sandwich with no mustard. Springsteen often jokes in his concerts, typically before he performs the song “Pretty Flamingo,” about how he used to live above a luncheonette and order a ham sandwich every day with no mustard.

Anyway, Springsteen has been visiting Roberto’s for years, and it has a special meaning to him and his hometown roots.

Jersey Freeze in Freehold and Springsteen's signature cone (Jen Ursillo) Jersey Freeze in Freehold and Springsteen's signature cone (Jen Ursillo) loading...

🎸 Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Avenue, Freehold

Springsteen has been visiting Jersey Freeze since he was a kid. He often tells the story at his concerts and in his 2016 autobiography, Born to Run, about how he would go there and never get ice cream. He only wanted the cones. Employees would give him broken cones to munch on as he rode through town with his family.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Springsteen interviewed with AARP magazine, saying that when this pandemic was over, he was going to Jersey Freeze to get a soft vanilla ice cream cone dipped in a hard chocolate shell. That’s exactly what he did in May 2021.

Jen Ursillo eating Bruce Springsteen's favorite ice cream order at Jersey Freeze in Freehold (Jen Ursillo) Jen Ursillo eating Bruce Springsteen's favorite ice cream order at Jersey Freeze in Freehold (Jen Ursillo) loading...

Springsteen is a regular there, so again, you just might see him. One of the biggest mind-blowing moments for fans was when he and fellow Jersey rocker, Jon Bon Jovi, went to Jersey Freeze in 2022---just two friends in Bruce’s car showing up for some ice cream.

Even if Bruce is not there when you visit, the ice cream is amazing, Springsteen music is often playing, and you can enjoy your frozen treat outside at one of the picnic tables.

Enjoy your trip down Springsteen memory lane!

