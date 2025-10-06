Sleep like The Boss: Asbury Park hotel launches Springsteen-inspired room
🎶 Bruce fans rejoice: The Asbury Hotel debuts a Springsteen-themed “Boss Suite” celebrating his Asbury Park roots.
📸 Curated by Danny Clinch: The room features rare photos, vinyl, and memorabilia personally approved by The Boss.
🍹 Rock-star perks: Guests enjoy a custom cocktail, PB&J turndown, and a tour of iconic Asbury landmarks.
ASBURY PARK — Hey, Bruce Springsteen fans! How would you like to live like The Boss? You can…sort of…
In celebration of the highly anticipated biopic movie, Deliver Me from Nowhere, which was filmed in Asbury Park and hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 24, The Asbury Hotel is unveiling The Boss Suite, a one-of-a-kind experience.
The room is a tribute to Springsteen and his deep, personal ties to the city.
A tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s Asbury Park roots
The suite is entirely curated in partnership with Springsteen’s longtime friend and photographer, Danny Clinch, also a New Jersey native. Clinch owns Transparent Clinch Gallery, just steps from The Asbury Hotel, located at 210 Fifth Avenue.
Clinch’s candid portraits of Bruce and a sprawling floor-to-ceiling vinyl mural of his iconic performance at last year’s Sea. Hear. Now. Festival adorns the suite, which the Boss gave his personal stamp of approval.
Inside The Boss Suite: a rock ‘n’ roll retreat
The unique Boss Suite captures Springsteen’s simple, soulful character.
It features a curated in-room vinyl collection of his essential albums to spin til your heart’s content during your stay, a signed copy of Clinch’s book, Still Moving (yours to keep for the first 20 guests to book), and a Bruce-inspired itinerary to explore Asbury Park like The Boss.
Such iconic venues to visit include the Stone Pony, Convention Hall, a walk along the historic Asbury Park Boardwalk, and more locations connected to Springsteen’s early career and music.
Sip, snack, and stay like The Boss
When booking the suite, guests will also receive a complimentary signature cocktail called the Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (from Springsteen’s third studio album, Born to Run, when the change was made uptown and the Big Man joined the band), at Soundbooth, the hotel’s lobby bar and live music venue.
The signature cocktail is made with rum, Curacao, lime juice, orange juice, cinnamon, orgeat, and coconut cream.
As a special turndown service, guests will also get to enjoy Springsteen’s favorite late-night snack: a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a cold glass of milk.
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is a biographical musical drama film, starring Jeremy Allen White as a young Springsteen. The movie, based on the 2023 book Deliver Me from Nowhere by Warren Zanes, chronicles the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska.
Room rates and how long it’s available
The Boss Suite, with starting rates of $295 per night, will be open through at least the end of the year, with hopes to keep it open as a permanent suite.
