🎟️ Broadway is throwing New Jersey its first-ever dedicated night with buy-one-get-one-for-$17.87 tickets on Oct. 22.

🚆 NJ Transit and 18 restaurants are offering exclusive travel and dining deals to make the event even bigger.

🌟 21 hit shows, from Wicked to MJ, are part of “New Jersey Night on Broadway.”

The Great White Way is celebrating New Jersey in a big way.

For one night only, Garden State residents can take part in a buy-one, get-one-for $17.87 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, as part of the first-ever “New Jersey Night on Broadway,” being held for one night only on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The second ticket costs $17.87 because in 1787, New Jersey became the third state in the union. Now, in 2025, it will be the first state with its own dedicated night on Broadway.

Broadway honors New Jersey with special ticket deal

Broadway League President Jason Laks said the focus is to “celebrate New Jersey, acknowledge and recognize the incredible connection between New Jersey and Broadway, say thank you, and we love you to New Jersey, and to remind people how great it is to come to New York and see a show.”

On this special evening, Oct. 22, New Jersey residents can experience the magic of Broadway with not only this revolutionary ticket offer, but there is also exclusive transportation savings from NJ Transit, and dining deals throughout the theater district.

21 Broadway shows included in New Jersey Night

Each participating show will also add its own unique twist to the evening to make the celebration “Garden State-worthy.”

“New Jersey represents nearly 10% of our audience, which is a pretty sizable number when you think about it, and just says how valuable that connection is,” Laks said.

Participating shows include

Aladdin

& Juliet

Beetlejuice

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

Death Becomes Her

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Hell’s Kitchen

Liberation

The Lion King

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Outsiders

The Queen of Versailles

SIX: The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Wicked

While the deal is for Oct. 22, the performance date for & Juliet, Chicago, and The Outsiders will take place on Thursday, Oct. 23 instead.

NJ Transit and restaurants join the celebration

Transportation

Getting to Broadway is easy with buy-one, get-one-free NJ Transit tickets available through their mobile app. Bring a friend and purchase four one-way tickets between the same origin and destination using the code NJNIGHT!

The offer code is valid through Oct. 23.

Simply open the app, tap “buy tickets,” select mode of travel, select origin station, and destination station in NYC, select 4 one-way tickets, and tap “proceed to checkout.” Enter the promotional code, pay, and purchase.

Restaurants

Complete the Broadway experience with exclusive deals at some of the Theater District’s finest restaurants.

18 restaurants are offering exclusive deals for New Jersey Night.

Participating restaurants include

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

Applebees 42nd Street

Applebees 50th Street

Bar Mexicana

Becco

Carnegie Diner and Café

Chicken Guy

Gatsby’s Landing

Hard Rock Café

Havana Central

La Masseria

Langans

McHales

Mermaid Oyster Bar

Planet Hollywood

Pulperia

Rosie O’Gradys

Spice Symphony

“This is a really unique opportunity that doesn’t come around and doing 1787 is frankly a cute way to acknowledge that connection and what’s special about New Jersey,” Laks said.

Tickets are now on sale. Visit here for information on how to purchase tickets.

For ticketing questions, please visit this link.

