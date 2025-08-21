Jon Bon Jovi is officially a grandfather
I don’t mean to make you feel old, but New Jersey-born rocker Jon Bon Jovi is now a grandfather.
His son and daughter-in-law, Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown, have announced that they are now the proud parents of a baby girl.
As a Jersey girl who watched "Stranger Things" the day it came out, this is big for me, but even bigger for the now grandpa!
Millie Bobby Brown is a mother
Millie and Jake Bongiovi have been together since 2021 and were married in May 2024.
The couple made the announcement via Instagram:
This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.
We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.
And then there were 3
Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi
Millie revealed on the Smartless podcast that she and Jake plan on having a big family, since they both grew up with three other siblings.
The name of the child has not yet been revealed at the time of writing this, but if it’s “Elle,” I know "Stranger Things" fans will lose their (hive) minds.
Is it just me are you wondering what the Jersey rocker will go by? “Grandpa?” “Pop pop?” Perhaps, “Grampie?”
Or will he be one of those grandparents who after the child mispronounces “Grandpa” once, goes by something like “Bampa” for the rest of his life?
Whatever the Sayreville native goes by, I wish all the best for the family and their new addition.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.