I don’t mean to make you feel old, but New Jersey-born rocker Jon Bon Jovi is now a grandfather.

His son and daughter-in-law, Jake Bongiovi and actress Millie Bobby Brown, have announced that they are now the proud parents of a baby girl.

As a Jersey girl who watched "Stranger Things" the day it came out, this is big for me, but even bigger for the now grandpa!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Millie Bobby Brown is a mother

Millie and Jake Bongiovi have been together since 2021 and were married in May 2024.

The couple made the announcement via Instagram:

This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption.

World Premiere Of Netflix's "The Electric State" - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.

Netflix's "Damsel" New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

And then there were 3

Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi

Millie revealed on the Smartless podcast that she and Jake plan on having a big family, since they both grew up with three other siblings.

The name of the child has not yet been revealed at the time of writing this, but if it’s “Elle,” I know "Stranger Things" fans will lose their (hive) minds.

Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere Getty Images loading...

Is it just me are you wondering what the Jersey rocker will go by? “Grandpa?” “Pop pop?” Perhaps, “Grampie?”

Or will he be one of those grandparents who after the child mispronounces “Grandpa” once, goes by something like “Bampa” for the rest of his life?

Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Holds Rally In Charlotte, North Carolina Getty Images loading...

Whatever the Sayreville native goes by, I wish all the best for the family and their new addition.

Bon Jovi Albums Ranked Worst to Best A ranking of every Bon Jovi studio album. Gallery Credit: Anthony Kuzminski

JON BON JOVI'S FASHION EVOLUTION WITH EACH TOUR Jon Bon Jovi is one good looking specimen. So I did not think you would mind me creating a gallery of his different looks over the years for each one of his tours. He nailed it every step of the way, even through the grey! We love you JBJ! Gallery Credit: Shannon Holly

PICTURES: See Inside Jon Bon Jovi's Staggering $22 Million Manhattan Condo Classic rocker and sometimes country singer Jon Bon Jovi has sold his spectacular Manhattan condominium for $22 million, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property in one of the most exclusive areas in New York City. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈