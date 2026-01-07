🍽️ JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up in Toms River at the Ocean County Library is closing Jan. 30.

❤️ Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi’s nonprofit helps those facing food insecurity, using a Pay It Forward model.

⚖️ Despite public response, the spot saw limited "institutional support."

TOMS RIVER — As it approaches the one-year mark, a successful Ocean County pop-up location by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up, located at 101 Washington Street inside the Ocean County Library, received a final extension over the summer to remain open through Jan. 30, 2026.

“We are hoping for another extension, but with limited institutional support, it doesn’t look promising,” the JBJ Soul Kitchen said in an August announcement.

The township’s polarizing mayor, Dan Rodrick, dismissed the pop-up as a “soup kitchen” that was attracting more people struggling with homelessness to Toms River.

However, the local public response was overwhelmingly positive.

Ocean County Library in Toms River has been home to the JBJ Soul Kitchen pop-up (Google Street View) Ocean County Library in Toms River is home to the JBJ Soul Kitchen pop-up (Google Street View) loading...

Community impact: 11,500 meals served in Toms River

Between February and November 2025, the Toms River location served 11,500 people, 76% of whom were people in need.

The “Pay It Forward model” invites paying customers to contribute toward feeding their neighbors.

“Too often, our guests — our neighbors — are reduced to labels. They get treated like statistics, like problems to be solved, rather than human beings with dignity and stories and dreams, we are here to help,” Dorothea Bongiovi said in a written release, when the library location was extended through this month.

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea talk about their JBJ Soul Kitchen model in 2025 Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea talk about their JBJ Soul Kitchen model in 2025 (Screenshot CBS Mornings via Youtube) loading...

Dorothea Bongiovi’s growing legacy in New Jersey

Bongiovi is famously married to rockstar Jon Bon Jovi and is more recently, a grandmother twice-over and the mother-in-law of actress Millie Bobby Brown (married name, Millie Bonnie Bongiovi).

Last year, she was inducted as an Unsung Hero into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, for her devoted and tireless work to help those who need it.

The flagship JBJ Soul Kitchen location in Red Bank opened in 2011 with just 33 seats.

JBJ Soul Kitchen expansion across New Jersey campuses

In 2016, JBJ Soul Kitchen expanded to include The B.E.A.T. Center in Toms River along Hooper Avenue. The resource hub offers a JBJ Soul Kitchen, choice food pantry in partnership with Fulfill, and a culinary training program.

The program has also expanded to locations at Rutgers University-Newark (starting in 2020) and New Jersey City University (since 2023), addressing food insecurity among students.

​

“When we first opened, people did not understand our unique Pay It Forward model. We are not a soup kitchen. We are not a pay-what-you-want restaurant. We are a unique Pay It Forward model where those who are unable to pay, volunteer their time. Those who can pay, pay for their meal and donate to pay it forward,” Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi said while celebrating a milestone 200,000 meals served.

“Everyone has the same amazing meal. Everyone has the same fantastic experience,” the couple added.

In a New Year's Day post, the organization reaffirmed its dedication, writing on Facebook “In 2026, we will continue our mission to fight food insecurity and provide everyone with a nourishing, three-course meal."

Final weeks: Pop-up invites community to dine before Jan. 30

On Wednesday, the pop up invited folks to dine with them while they remained open.

“Since opening in February 2025, our JBJ Soul Kitchen Pop-Up location at the Ocean County Library has been a place of warmth, community and resources. Our guests have received over 207 referrals to local service providers, several are now employed and housed,” the Toms River location said in a Facebook post.

The Ocean County pop-up is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., ending Friday, Jan. 30.

Speaking with CBS Mornings over the summer, the Bon Jovis countered the mayor’s claim that they were increasing the rate of homelessness in town, by serving lunches at the pop-up.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

What Makes Lidl's Grocery Shopping Experience in New Jersey Stand Out New Jersey shoppers looking for new options to keep grocery bills as manageable as possible have a growing choice in the state. In the past decade, Lidl has expanded its presence with over two dozen New Jersey stores as of fall 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt