Toms River driver Jamie Doyle charged in deadly DWI crash that killed 76-year-old man

Doyle was speeding at 106 mph and running red lights before collision, witnesses say

⚖️ He faces charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide

TOMS RIVER — A township man accused of causing a deadly crash while under the influence and on a suspended license will remain in Ocean County jail.

Jamie Doyle, of Toms River, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide, following a crash last month that killed 76-year-old Ronald Bucher, also of Toms River.

On Jan. 23 at 8:50 p.m., Toms River Police were called to a crash at the intersection of Route 37 and Romana Lane.

Officers found a white Nissan Maxima and a red Chevrolet Trax – both heavily damaged.

Jamie Doyle is facing charges for a deadly crash in Toms River OC Sherriffs Office - Jamie Doyle is facing charges for a deadly crash in Toms River (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Jamie Doyle is facing charges for a deadly crash in Toms River OC Sherriffs Office - Jamie Doyle is facing charges for a deadly crash in Toms River (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Police say Doyle's reckless driving led to fatal collision

Bucher was cut from his Chevy but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said that the 40-year-old Doyle had behaved erratically at the scene, with irregular speech and constricted pupils. He was taken for treatment of a broken leg and possible head injuries.

Investigators found that the Chevy had been crossing Route 37 from Romana Lane and had the right of way — when the Nissan came barreling west along Route 37 and plowed into the Trax, crumpling the entire driver’s side.

Witnesses told police that the Nissan had blown through a number of traffic signals and was darting around the road in the moments before the crash.

Investigators found that Doyle had been speeding at 106 miles per hour just five seconds before crashing into Bucher’s car, which he hit while doing 65 mph, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) An Ocean County plea deal is entered. (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Doyle faces multiple charges and remains jailed

Doyle was initially charged on Jan. 23 with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license while involved in a crash causing death.

He was also ticketed for driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to observe traffic control devices.

A day after the wreck, Doyle faced the upgraded charges of aggravated manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Results from a blood sample taken after the crash had not been publicly disclosed as of Thursday.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom