NJ Transit announced a “Chance for Change” program that will allow customers to securely and effectively contribute to organizations that connect people in need with essential services.

NJ Transit partners up

NJ Transit developed a partnership with Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey, and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley as a digital avenue and recipient for NJ Transit customers to help those in need, namely the above charity caretakers.

The NJ Transit customer can help those in need by using their phone to donate by scanning a QR code. This will be a safe, convenient, and effortless way to donate to the cause.

Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation

Heather Goldfarb, the executive director of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, is proud to work alongside all the partners to raise awareness across New Jersey, helping those in need receive the critical services that they need.

I am a fan of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, founded and now headed by Dorothea Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s wife. Dorothea was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame for her outstanding work at The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. They have helped so many.

Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey

The Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey “empowers others to seek support in the community to better their wellness and continue every day with resilience on the forefront together,” said Pamela Baker, who is the Chief Impact Officer for Collaborative Services, New Jersey.

The Volunteers of America Delaware Valley

The Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's mission is to provide community-based assistance to those who need it the most.

The Chance for Change program is a very secure way to help those in need. It is a great partnership that NJ Transit initiated, and my hope is that riders and commuters will step up and use this safe secure way of helping those in need throughout New Jersey.

For more information on The Chance for Change Program and the partners, please follow this link.

