We talk a lot about how expensive it is to live in New Jersey. Now we can add another title to the list.

Here in NJ, we talk all the time about how expensive it is to live here. So it’s no surprise that trying to keep up is gonna be stressful.

But according to a new study from Omega Law Group, New Jersey ranks 5th in the entire country for job stress. And honestly, that tracks.

Even though we’re considered one of the wealthiest states, a lot of us are exhausted. Long commutes, high housing costs, and constant pressure at work. It adds up fast.

The average New Jersey commute is 31.9 minutes a day, which is well above the national average. And, since we’re the most densely populated state in the country, that means it’s all magnified. Every single day, sitting in traffic, trains delayed, bridges backed up, just trying to get to work. About half of commuters in this study say that daily grind leaves them mentally drained and burned out.

Then there’s housing. On average, Jersey workers are spending 45 percent of their income just on a place to live. That’s huge. And housing costs keep climbing, up about 13% a year. So even when salaries are higher here, most of it disappears before you can even think about saving.

The study also found that businesses lose about $14,640 per worker every year because of commuting stress and absenteeism. That’s real money. And it shows how much this is affecting both employees and employers.

Bottom line: high pay does not cancel out high stress. New Jersey proves that.

We love this state. But so many people are just worn down. Housing costs, the frenetic pace, high taxes, and endless regulations keep us on edge. So most of us love it enough to keep going, but right now, a lot of Jersey workers are running on fumes.

