We’ve been buried in snow for almost a week now in New Jersey, and it’s making me nostalgic for days of winters past.

Snow days were much better as a kid when you weren’t worried about driving to work.

So take a walk down memory lane with me: was there ever a greater thrill growing up than hearing that you had a snow day from school?

Whether you were finding out by watching the local news or hearing Jim Gearhart announce the school closings on New Jersey 101.5, there was always an unmatchable high as a kid finding out that you had the day off.

After a morning of sledding, taking cover in igloos, starting snowball fights, or building a snowman, there was one comfort meal that warmed you right up once lunch time came around.

Soup and Grilled Cheese 1 Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash loading...

Grilled cheese and tomato soup

One of the most common snow day meals is a grilled cheese sandwich dunked in a steaming bowl of tomato soup, and for good reason, it’s a winning combination.

Why do kids across the nation have New Jersey to thank for this?

Possibly the most popular soup company in the United States, Campbell’s Company, is located right here in the Garden State.

The company was started in 1869 by Josepha Campbell, and they’ve been serving hearty soups to us ever since.

Campbells Soup 2 Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The Campbell’s headquarters is located in Camden

Next time you enjoy a hot bowl of tomato soup as the snow falls down outside, just know you should have some Jersey pride.

Stay warm!

