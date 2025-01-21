Day 2: Trump tells chief of staff to ‘immediately’ check on NJ drones
⭕ President Trump promised a report on drones the second day of his term
⭕ He told Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to find out 'immediately'
⭕ Drones have been frequently sighted over Trump's Bedminster golf club
Will President Donald Trump keep his promise to release the story behind what has been flying over New Jersey since November?
On Jan. 9, Trump told Republican governors during a meeting at the Mar-a-Lago club that he would release a report on the drones one day into his administration. He inferred that he had some idea what they were doing and said it was "ridiculous" that the Biden administration wouldn't offer an explanation. (Federal officials under the Biden administration explained that most of the reported sightings were of manned aircraft or stars and that most of the actual drones were legally operated craft.)
Chief of staff getting information
As he signed executive orders on Monday, Trump was asked if there was anything to worry about from the drones.
“I would like to find out what it is and tell the people. In fact I’d like to do that,” Trump said and directed New Jersey-born Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to find out “immediately.”
Trump said that he didn’t think they were from an enemy or they would have been “blown” already and theorized that they were some kind of test. He repeated that many have flown over his golf club in Bedminster.
