GLOUCESTER CITY — Eagles fans in one New Jersey school district can stay up late guilt-free after the Super Bowl.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Chiefs clash in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 is 6:30 p.m. but typically ends around 10 p.m. Plus, if the NFC champs were to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy the presentation and post-game festivities could go on for a couple more hours on a school night.

Students in the Gloucester City School District can enjoy it all.

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested," the district posted on their Facebook page.

'It’s 2 hours. 2 freaking hours'

Comments on the post both favored the decision and said the district was coddling students.

"For the people that are upset, it’s 2 hours. 2 freaking hours. Do you understand how insignificant that is? In 20 years, do you think it’s gonna make a difference? No it’s not. GO BIRDS," one person wrote.

"Supporting your local, whether it is a deli, restaurant, school, food bank/shelter or even a professional football team, is ALWAYS A GREAT THING," another wrote.

"That's absolutely ridiculous there should not be a two hour delay so people can watch football what kind of example is that," read another comment.

"And let’s ignore the inconvenience it causes to all the parents that need to work in the morning," wrote another.

"The day after the Superbowl should be a recognized federal holiday"

Gloucester City did the same thing in 2023 for the Eagles last appearance in the Super Bowl which they lost to Kansas City 38-35.

When the Eagles won their first and championship in 2018 schools in Collingswood, Glassboro, Waterford Township, and Paul VI High School in Haddonfield all gave students to attend the team's victory parade on a Thursday afternoon.

Scott Rocco, the superintendent of Hamilton public schools in Mercer County and a Giants fan said parade day was a regular day. Going to the parade would not be an acceptable excuse for being out.

