🔶 Child sex predator gets prison

🔶 Man assaulted 2 victims

🔶 Both younger than 13

A 58-year-old Camden County man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison, after admitting to sexually assaulting two children in South Jersey.

Henry Papaleo, of Gloucester City, pleaded guilty in November to two second-degree counts of sexual assault of a child less than 13 years of age.

He was sentenced in Superior Court in Burlington County on Friday.

Papaleo must serve 85% of the term, or just over 14 years, before becoming eligible for parole.

In 2023, police launched an investigation after the victims told their parents about the assaults, which happened five years ago, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

Further details were withheld, including circumstances of how Papaleo knew the children, in efforts to protect the victims’ privacy.

The case was led by the prosecutor’s office with support from the Moorestown Township Police Department and State Police.

Papaleo will also be required to register with the state as a sex offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

