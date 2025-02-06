☑️ The body of Laura Hughes was found inside a refrigerator

☑️ Her boyfriend was initially charged with desecration of remains

☑️ He has now been charged with murder

A suspect is now charged with first-degree murder weeks after being charged in connection to a body left inside a refrigerator in a state forest.

The body of Laura Hughes, 50, was found in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township on Dec. 21.

Her fugitive boyfriend Christopher Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, was initially charged in Cape May County with desecration of human remains and hindering apprehension on Jan. 3.

Blevins was arrested on Jan. 13 in San Diego, California. The murder charge was added by Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay on Jan. 29. Extradition to New Jersey is pending. MacAulay did not disclose why Blevins was in California or what led to his arrest.

Investigators shared images of tattoos and jewelry on Hughes' body and a yoga mat in an effort to identify her.

Agencies work together

New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick Callahan said the two-county prosecutor's offices and troopers collaborated on the case.

“The interagency partnership was instrumental in uncovering the truth and ensuring those responsible are held accountable. Their relentless efforts and determination have brought us one step closer to justice for Ms. Hughes and her loved ones," Callahan said in a statement.

According to the affidavit and complaint obtained by NJ.com, Blevins had been seen driving around with the fridge in Long Beach Township and Sea Isle City. He is believed to have brought the refrigerator to the forest on July 24, officials said. Blevins had been on police radar at least since the summer and surrendered to authorities in August after traveling to Mexico in July, NJ.com reported.

According to a GoFundMe campaign, Hughes has two daughters ages 13 and 18. Donations will go toward cremation expenses, a tree in Hughes' memory, and the education of her daughters.

Belleplaine State Forest Belleplaine State Forest (NJ DEP) loading...

