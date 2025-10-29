🚨 Man admits to killing girlfriend whose body was found in a refrigerator

🚨 Christopher Blevins faces 17 years in state prison

🚨 Laura Hughes’ body was discovered in a state forest

A Camden County man admitted to killing his girlfriend, whose body was found in a refrigerator in a state forest.

The body of Laura Hughes, 50, was found in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township on Dec. 21 by a hiker. Police released images of her tattoos in an effort to identify her.

Her boyfriend, Christopher Blevins, 45, of Runnemede, was initially charged by the Cape May Prosecutor's Office with desecration of human remains and hindering apprehension on Jan. 3. He was arrested in San Diego on Jan. 13 and eventually returned to New Jersey.

Lisa Hughes, second from right, with her two daughters and a friend. Lisa Hughes, second from right, with her two daughters and a friend. (Amanda Everman via GoFundMe) loading...

Evidence reveals chilling details: a refrigerator box, straps and a gun

Investigators learned Blevins was seen driving around Long Beach Township and Sea Isle City with a refrigerator box in the bed of a pickup truck in Aug. 2024, according to the affidavit and complaint obtained by NJ.com.

Blue ratchet straps, a calendar marked to count down the days to July 24, 2024, and a gun were found in a Camden County home where Blevins and Hughes lived.

Blevins pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Under the terms of the plea, he is expected to be sentenced to 17 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for December 5, 2025.

