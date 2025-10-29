🚨Trenton man killed after SUV became disabled on Route 1 in Bucks County

🚨Fatal incident happened around 2:25 a.m. near Route 13 overpass

🚨It's not known if drugs or alcohol played a role

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Trenton man was killed after he stepped out of his disabled vehicle on Route 1 early Tuesday morning.

Falls Township police said the driver of a Cadillac SUV lost control on Route 1 North at the Route 13 overpass around 2:25 a.m. He hit the jersey barrier in the median and came to a stop in the middle of the highway. The driver went to the right shoulder for safety.

Second vehicle strikes pedestrian on dark highway

The man was struck by a Lexus ES3 driven by a 30-year-old man also from Trenton. He was pronounced dead at Capitol Health Trenton. A passenger in the Cadillac suffered minor injuries. The Lexus driver did not seek medical attention.

Police said it is not known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The identities of the victim and driver were not disclosed.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to call Falls police at 215-949-9104.

