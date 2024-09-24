Can you handle Fat Patty’s? It’s coming soon to NJ

Fat Patty’s.

It just sounds like an aggressive challenge, doesn't it? It sounds unapologetic.

If you remember the food trucks at Rutgers that started the fat sandwich craze, this is basically a fat burger craze. They’re big. Unless you’re a great white shark that can unhinge its jaw, you’ll need to plan out your attack on these bad boys.

Fat Patty’s is a burger joint that first opened in 2007 near Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

As their website explains it, "We had big buns, big dreams, and a bunch of hungry students. One restaurant became two. Two became four, and before we knew it, we were successfully thinking about burgers every single day."

They have five locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. In a huge leap, at least geographically, a sixth location and first of its kind in New Jersey is opening soon in Toms River. A “coming soon” sign has gone up on a building at Harvard Square shopping center on Route 37. It has already served as a restaurant in the past.

While their menu offers sides such as southwest egg rolls, bacon cheddar fries, potato skins, mac and cheese bites, and jalapeno poppers, the real star of the show is their wide variety of specialty burgers.

Things like their Vampire Patty, with pepper jack cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce, garlic, and mayo. They say it’s good for repelling vampires. And probably first dates.

Or their BITE THIS! Patty. This is an enormous two-and-a-half pound patty with four slices of cheese, four strips of bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion.

Any burger joint that embraces the snarky catchphrase of “bite this” should be welcomed in New Jersey. No word on an opening date for the Toms River location.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

