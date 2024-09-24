Fall back! When does daylight saving time end in New Jersey?
As much as I love the fall season, there’s one thing I can’t stand about it, but first, I want to be positive.
🎃 I love the crisp weather.
🎃 I love a pumpkin-flavored beer near a bonfire.
🎃 Mostly, I love watching scary movies, even if I’ve seen them 100 times (I’m looking at you, The Exorcist, Hush, and Scream!).
One thing that is an absolute bummer about autumn is turning our clocks from daylight saving time back to standard time.
Maybe it’s because I work an afternoon shift, I prefer the sun being out later. I acknowledge that such an opinion is selfish, but driving home in darkness is such a bummer.
That said, we in New Jersey will be experiencing said bummer soon.
When does daylight saving time end?
By 2:00 on the morning of Nov. 3, 2024, you should set your clocks back an hour to 1:00 a.m. to get your devices back on standard time.
While many devices (cellphones, computers, smart watches) will adjust automatically, don’t forget about the appliances that have to be adjusted manually (microwaves, old-fashioned clocks, ovens, etc.
Oh, and don’t we all have a slight panic attack when we get into our car for the first time after the clock change and think “Oh $*!#, I’m late for work!!!” Only to realize that we just haven’t adjusted our car clock.
Just me? Alright, I’ll own it.
If you’re anything like me and you greatly prefer daylight saving time, you can start the countdown soon: it will begin again on March 9, 2025.
