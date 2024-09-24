Who will succeed Andy Kim in Congress?

Although it's far from certain that Andy Kim will be headed to the United States Senate, he's got to get past New Jersey business leader Curtis Bashaw in November to do that, and several polls show that it's a single-digit race.

Regardless of the outcome of the United States Senate race, Congressman Kim is not on the local ballot for the House seat. Two men are vying to replace him in the House, Assemblyman Dr. Herb Conaway, who is so far left he's pushing to censor the doctor-patient conversation, and Dr. Rajesh Mohan, a 20+ year cardiologist who is running as a practical, common-sense conservative.

Although there haven't been any public polls on the race, given the climate in New Jersey, the rising support for Donald Trump, and the rising dissatisfaction among voters regarding national Democrats, anything is possible.

If the pollsters were accurate, we'd be in the second term of President Hillary Clinton right now.

Dr. Mohan joined me on the show briefly on Monday to weigh in on the hypocrisy and egregious assault on individual freedom led by Herb Conaway.

All candidates, regardless of party are welcome to join the show as we get closer to voting. Kim and Bashaw have been invited.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

