Another assault on personal freedom in New Jersey

This time the tyrants in Trenton are targeting the medical profession.

A new bill being heard in committee today will define disseminating so-called "disinformation" as professional misconduct. That means a doctor who disagrees with something like a push from big pharma to get flu and COVID shots (knowing that they simply do not prevent you from catching either) could lose his or her license.

This is a clear violation of the rights of medical professionals to offer individualized care and have confidential conversations with patients. I can only imagine the "testers" who will likely emerge from this draconian bill to "catch" docs in the act of opposing groupthink.

We don't have to go back down the path of propaganda that was fed to us throughout COVID in order to push big pharma shots.

Remember the concerted effort to destroy the reputation of those smartly pushing ivermectin (turns out it DOES work against COVID) in order to make way for ventilators, Remdesivir, and the "vaccine"? Thousands of deaths in our long-term care facilities and hospitals should be warning enough that the government should not be allowed to interfere in doctor-patient care and conversations.

There is no such thing as "settled science". The act of pursuing knowledge means to question, investigate, challenge, and experiment. This should be encouraged and promoted. Doctors who are thinkers and innovators should be empowered not threatened with losing their licenses.

Please call Assemblyman Herb Conaway and ask him to drop this assault on our medical community before more doctors and nurses head to free states. Call his office in Delran and fill up the voicemail. It's time to expose this radical: (856) 461-3997

You can also send him a note of opposition to his legislative email ASMCONAWAY@NJLEG.ORG

You can also fill up his Twitter/X account with notes opposing this egregious infringement on our rights.

Read The Assembly Bill HERE.

