Will you be marching for life in Jersey next week?

Over the years my wife Jodi and I have supported the many pregnancy resource centers across New Jersey. These are typically privately funded operations relying on the generosity and volunteer hours of caring people.

Focused on offering women a true choice when it comes to an unplanned pregnancy, the centers offer medical testing, counseling, and support for delivery and caring for a newborn.

We hear an awful lot about "choice" when it comes to controversial subjects like abortion. Unfortunately, if you listen to the agenda-driven rhetoric from most New Jersey democratic politicians, you'd think that there is only one choice when it comes to an unplanned pregnancy.

Thankfully there are other choices, choices that include bringing a baby into the world with full support and help from the dedicated volunteers and staff at one of New Jersey's pregnancy resource centers.

In addition to defending the great work of the very non-partisan and non-political resource centers, I am an advocate for those who stand up for the protection of human life.

New Jersey is a state that is more radical than most Americans are comfortable with when it comes to terminating a pregnancy. Late-term abortions and abortions up to the point of birth are legal in the Garden State despite most Americans, even in NJ, opposing them and supporting some reasonable restrictions.

My friend Marie Tasy from New Jersey Right to Life who has been a tireless advocate for decades providing a voice to the voiceless joined me on air to talk about the upcoming March for Life taking place in Trenton next week.

The goal is to advocate for the moms who have not been provided a true choice as the corporate media and left-leaning politicians push only one side of the choice, funneling so many unsuspecting women down the path to abortion fueling one of the most profitable industries in the country.

New Jersey Right to Life has been reasonable throughout the years, supporting common-sense policies that would help empower women, families, and our communities.

