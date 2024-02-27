New Jersey women deserve a true choice (Opinion)

We hear an awful lot about "choice" when it comes to controversial subjects like abortion. Unfortunately, if you listen to the agenda-driven rhetoric from most New Jersey democratic politicians, you'd think that there is only one choice when it comes to an unplanned pregnancy.

Thankfully there are other choices, choices that include bringing a baby into the world with full support and help from the dedicated volunteers and staff at one of New Jersey's pregnancy resource centers.

Pregnancy Resource Centers across New Jersey provide critical care and support for so many moms and babies. Shame on the agenda-driven politicians who want to take away true choices for moms facing difficult decisions.

Pregnant woman looking through a window at sunset Photo via AntonioGuillem loading...

My wife Jodi and I will continue to speak out and support these important centers and the critical work of staff and volunteers.

We were honored to attend the annual banquet for Life Choices Resource Center over this past weekend.

A special thanks to Elaine, Bob, Mona, John, and Christine for inviting us in.

Join us on the trail... www.billspadea.com/events

Here's how NJ prices have changed: Now, 10, 20 years ago From food items to popular clothing to entertainment outings — here's a roundup of what things cost in 2023, as compared to estimates from 2013 and 2003. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom