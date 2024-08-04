This is the best time of day to shop at the Outlets in NJ

So retail workers might hate me for this one.

And I don’t blame them if they do. But this weekend I found the absolute best time to go shopping at the outlets.

The ones closest to me are the Jackson Outlets and they’re always packed to the brim with people. Any day of the week, and usually any time.

Unless you go an hour or less before closing.

Yeah, I know that’s probably not the best for making the workers like you, but it’s true.

They closed at 7 on Sunday and I got there at 6:30 p.m. and it was basically a ghost town there.

Stores had little to no people in them, there were zero lines for checkout. You basically had the entire store to yourself.

And while it might not be great etiquette because the workers probably want to leave as soon as possible, they are open until 7 p.m. so I was there within store hours.

I’m sure there’s probably unwritten rules about not being that kind of shopper, but I knew exactly what I needed to get and was in and out within 5 minutes.

It was the most stress free shopping I’ve ever done.

It will likely be the only time I go there from now on.

Forget the lines, forget the crowds of people everywhere, forget trying to find a parking spot.

When you go later in the day none of that is an issue. And you can get your shopping done quick and efficiently.

It really makes a world of a difference.

