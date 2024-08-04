Hidden gem public golf course in a South Jersey town

I was able to get out for a round at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

And found out quickly that playing that early in the day is one of my favorite things. You have basically nobody in front of you and you’re able to finish the round before noon.

It’s truly ideal. The course I played was also ideal.

I played Westwood Country Club which is in Woodbury, New Jersey.

Playing from the back tees the course was only 6,100 yards. So it’s really friendly in terms of distance. If you’re not a long hitter, it’s not a problem. Most holes are short and reachable in two shots. Especially the par fives.

So you’ve got a good amount of holes that are good for scoring. Factor in too, the course is very wide. If you spray the ball to the left or the right you can always recover. So if your tee shot isn't hit the way that you want it to be, you can still score.

The condition of the course was also really good. Some of the tee boxes were a bit chewed up, but as far as the fairways and greens go they were as good as possible.

Plus, it had rained the night before so the greens were really soft and easy to hold.

All in all, this is one you need to check out if you get the chance.

If you’re looking for something that isn’t too hard and can provide a feel-good round Westwood Country Club can provide that.

