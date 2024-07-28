The best quesadillas are at this NJ Mexican restaurant
I’m not joking when I say this place has one-of-a-kind quesadillas.
They’re by far and away the best I’ve ever had, and I’ve thought this for a number of years.
It’s My Quate in Mercerville, New Jersey.
They’re located at 731 NJ-33. They’re in the corner of a small shopping plaza.
I always go for the chicken quesadillas a la Mexicana. Check out their menu here.
The quesadillas come with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and are also served with lettuce, pico and sour cream.
They’re the perfect blend of spicy but not too spicy. So if you’re someone who doesn’t love spicy food, these are still for you.
Per their website they make fresh guacamole every day. They use the freshest ingredients, which you can tell when you're eating it. The cheese is also blended perfectly. It melts in your mouth.
Their jalapeno poppers are fresh too and are maybe the best I've had.
Their empanadas are also to die for. I would try their chicken empanadas as well.
They’re right in the middle of Central Jersey as well.
I could not recommended this place more. It’s a bit of a hole-in-the-wall. The inside isn’t overly big. Just a few tables set up on the inside, and a majority of the orders are done via takeout.
But if you stumble upon this gem, you’re going to want to keep coming back.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
