New Jersey kid continues to light it up in the baseball world

I told you a few weeks ago that Tyler Phillips made his major league debut for the Phillies.

Fast forward a few weeks and he’s now thrown his first complete-game shutout of his career.

He did that Saturday against the team with the best record in the American League the Cleveland Guardians. The Phillies won the game 8-0. Phillips celebrated the accomplishment around the mound with his teammates and after the game talked about how special of a moment it was.

SEE MORE: Another NJ mall is still thriving in New Jersey

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images loading...

12 pitchers this year have thrown a complete game shutout. Four of them have come from Phillies pitchers. Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Christopher Sanchez and now Tyler Phillips have all accomplished the feat.

It comes in Phillips third career start in the Major Leagues. In his last two outings, he hasn’t given up a run.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images loading...

He became the first Phillies starting pitcher to win his first three starts since Randy Wolf back in 1999.

When the Phillies called him up earlier this month, he was virtually unknown. Most fans wouldn't have known his name. Well, now they all certainly do. He's been lights out since he joined the club.

Phillips grew up rooting for the Phillies and attended some post-season games at the ballpark the last few years.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images loading...

Now he’s living out his dream on his hometown team, and thriving at it as well.

With the uncertainty in the Phillies starting rotating and the success Phillips has had in his starts, it would be hard to imagine him not getting more chances this season.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.



55 pro baseball players from NJ Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba, Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.