Free concert series at Jersey Shore announces schedule
Entertainment is not for the poor man these days. The cost of a game with parking and food and beverage included? Prohibitive for many. Big name concerts? Forget it.
When the guy who wrote “Johnny 99” with lines like “I got debts no honest man can pay” has the audacity to allow dynamic pricing you know there’s a problem. Next week there’s a Fleetwood Mac tribute band playing Stone Pony and I saw tickets for $54. For a tribute band. Which really is another easy of saying a cover band with a gimmick.
So when free concerts are announced maybe we should all be interested.
Atlantic City is bringing back their Mardi Gras on the Boardwalk for the summer. They’ve announced their lineup for the free concert series so take note to the dates reported by nj.com.
June 24: Tony Mart Allstars Superstar Rock Tribute featuring Billy Walton, Patty Balbo, Danny Eyer, Patty Blee and others
July 1: Ana Popovic and her Fantastafunk big band
July 8: Tab Benoit with special guest Sgt. Splendor
July 15: Shemekia Copeland, a five-time Grammy nominee
July 22: George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, with John “Papa” Gros in a tribute to Billy Preston, Allen Toussaint and Levon Helm
July 29: Mitch Ryder joins the Tony Mart Allstars
Aug. 3: Gary U.S. Bonds & the Houserockers, with Anthony Krizan
Aug. 5: Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience
Aug. 10: Tommy Castro & the Painkillers
Aug. 12: Ivan Neville and Dumpstaphunk perform songs from Sly & the Family Stone
Aug. 17: Dana Fuchs, with Funktastic Voyage
Aug. 19: Booker T. Jones, with the Billy Walton Band and the Plaid Salmon Horns
Aug. 24: Allman Brothers’ Live at Fillmore East celebration featuring Melody Trucks, Vaylor Trucks, the Fitzkee Brothers, Peter Levin and Lamar Williams
Aug. 26: Dead Zep featuring Hayley Jane
Sept. 2: “Love TKO,” a Teddy Pendergrass tribute featuring original band members
Shows are held at Kennedy Plaza in the Atlantic City Boardwalk at 7 p.m. and you need to bring your own chairs.
Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919
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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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