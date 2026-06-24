Getting a bump in popularity by getting a One Bite Review from Dave Portnoy could do wonders for a local pizza joint, especially when a high score is given.

That could be the case after this week’s review of Third Proof Pizzeria in Montville Township, because Portnoy called the pizza “spectacular.”

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Dave Portnoy stops by Third Proof Pizzeria

“That looks great. That looks right up my alley,” Portnoy exclaims after opening the box. “Thats a great undercarriage right there.”

He admires the lightness of the slice, as well as the good crunch.

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🍕 Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Third Proof Pizzeria: 8.2 🍕

“8.2 is great,” Portnoy explains after getting zero reaction from the people around him for giving a high score. “8.2 means you have to drive and try it.”

‘El Presidente’ says he barely even knows how to give a score as high as a 9 anymore.

In addition to the standard plain pie, Portnoy also sampled the New Haven style pie, which is his favorite type of pizza.

While Third Proof Pizzeria makes their New Haven pizza a little differently than Dave is used to, he said the smokey flavor was definitely there, also giving it a “monster score” of 8.2.

Third Proof Pizzeria is located at 263 Changebridge Rd in Pine Brook, NJ.

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They are open during the following hours:

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Monday; Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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