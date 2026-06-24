Dave Portnoy raves about Montville’s Third Proof Pizzeria
Getting a bump in popularity by getting a One Bite Review from Dave Portnoy could do wonders for a local pizza joint, especially when a high score is given.
That could be the case after this week’s review of Third Proof Pizzeria in Montville Township, because Portnoy called the pizza “spectacular.”
Dave Portnoy stops by Third Proof Pizzeria
“That looks great. That looks right up my alley,” Portnoy exclaims after opening the box. “Thats a great undercarriage right there.”
He admires the lightness of the slice, as well as the good crunch.
🍕 Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Review for Third Proof Pizzeria: 8.2 🍕
“8.2 is great,” Portnoy explains after getting zero reaction from the people around him for giving a high score. “8.2 means you have to drive and try it.”
‘El Presidente’ says he barely even knows how to give a score as high as a 9 anymore.
In addition to the standard plain pie, Portnoy also sampled the New Haven style pie, which is his favorite type of pizza.
While Third Proof Pizzeria makes their New Haven pizza a little differently than Dave is used to, he said the smokey flavor was definitely there, also giving it a “monster score” of 8.2.
Third Proof Pizzeria is located at 263 Changebridge Rd in Pine Brook, NJ.
They are open during the following hours:
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Monday; Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.