Another NJ mall is still thriving in New Jersey

We’ve heard a lot in recent years about how the mall is on its way out.

And sure, there have been some malls that have closed down. Both in New Jersey and throughout the country.

Online shopping is a train that more and more people get on each and every year.

But nothing compares to being able to see what you’re buying in person. I for one still love the mall because of that.

And Cherry Hill Mall is still as packed as ever.

I went there this past weekend to look for some new shirts, and the lines and crowds at that place were still long.

All the stores were jumping with people. It was probably the most crowded mall I have been in.

They also had some really good sales going on too so I was able to get in there at the right time.

I know a lot of people think the mall is dying, but if anything I’m sensing a comeback. People were out shopping in full force this weekend. There weren’t any empty stores, at least from what I noticed.

So yeah, online shopping has its place. It’s convenient most of all, never having to leave your house and have something shipped right to you.

But the best way to be really sure you’re getting what you want is to see it up close and personal. And the mall does that.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

