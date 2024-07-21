Hey NJ, you never want to get this sickness

It goes without saying you never want to be sick period. Ever. But of course, it's tough for that to happen.

When you inevitably get sick, let me be the first to tell you that you never want to go through what I did last week.

I had tonsillitis, and it was probably the worst pain I had ever felt.

I felt a sore throat coming on Wednesday. OK, no big deal, sore throats happen. I didn't think much of it and assumed it would be gone within a few days. Thursday the pain got worse and I could feel my throat start to swell up. Alright, I'll take some Advil and the swelling will go down. Right?

Wrong. My goodness, was I wrong. By Friday the sore throat only worsened until I could barely even swallow. I knew something wasn't right but I figured it was likely COVID. I had a sore throat similar to this when I had COVID a little over a year ago. While it was unbearable, I knew that if it were COVID the pain would subside sooner rather than later.

So I tested for COVID. It came back negative. Right about now was when panic mode set in. The pain was to the point now where swallowing was basically not an option. I decided I would go to Urgent Care the next day if the pain wouldn't relent.

It didn't. So Saturday I made the trek to Urgent Care where they told me I had tonsillitis. I was prescribed an antibiotic for it. Now, my throat felt so awful I couldn't get any food or water down. It felt like I was swallowing knives anytime I swallowed. And of course my antibiotic was to be taken by mouth. Oh the torture.

The antibiotic did its job, and by about day nine of taking it I finally felt back to 100% better.

But let me be the first to tell you if you didn't know already, tonsillitis is not something you EVER want to get. Swallowing is not a voluntary thing we do. And when it hurts that bad to do it, it makes your life a living hell.

