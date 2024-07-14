This Jersey beach town is perfect for a day-trip

The ocean waters are getting warmer, and in the current heatwave we’re experiencing in New Jersey it makes for a perfect beach day.

You can’t always get away for weeks or weekends at a time, so if you are looking for somewhere to just day-trip Belmar is a good option.

Depending on the time you go there, you can avoid crowds. For instance, if you go early in the morning (arriving earlier than 9 a.m.) or if you go late in the day (arriving around 5 p.m.) you can dodge some crowds.

If you go after 5 p.m. too you can avoid the beach tag fee.

The price for a beach tag at Belmar is $12. New Jersey beaches aren’t cheap.

But Belmar also has some sweet offerings right off the beach itself.

They’ve got a Jersey Mikes that’s on the boardwalk right off the beach. You can also go to the original Playa Bowls right off the beach as well.

If you go in the morning you can’t go wrong by stopping at Corner Baglery and picking up a bagel sandwich to eat on the beach.

And here is one of my favorite parts. They have insanely clean bathrooms on the boardwalk.

It sounds like a strange thing to appreciate, but they have a staff that makes sure the bathrooms are clean constantly. You don’t have to worry about going into a nasty bathroom.

The water is getting warmer at the Jersey Shore and we’re in the middle of the dog days of summer. Get there before it’s too late.

