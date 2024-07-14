NJ native makes first MLB start for hometown team

We have another New Jerseyan making waves in the world of professional sports.

And this time it's for the team that he grew up rooting for.

Tyler Phillips made his first start in MLB Saturday for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillips had previously made his big league debut a week earlier against the Atlanta Braves but came on in relief in that game. He promptly struck out the side.

Phillips is a native of Lumberton, New Jersey and went on to have a tremendous high school career at Bishop Eustace.

He was drafted in the 16th round of the 2015 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers.

In Phillips first career start for the Phillies, he went six innings allowing six hits and four runs while striking out five batters. He also recorded the win. The Phillies won the game 11-5.

Phillips has talked about how he grew up going to Phillies games with his dad and his surreal it is to live out his dream playing for the team he rooted for as a child.

With multiple injuries to starting pitchers, Phillips has had the chance to slide into the number five spot in the Phillies rotation.

If he keeps having starts like this one, he could be a key contributor to an already-loaded Phillies team this year.

With the All Star break going on right now, Phillips tenure with the team will remain unknown for the next couple of days. But it wouldn't shock any Phillies fan to see him continue getting starts down the road.

