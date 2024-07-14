Here’s a great unusual style South Jersey golf course

I’ve been getting out and playing new courses as frequently as I can this year.

With a packed work schedule a lot of times it can be tough, but this past Friday I had the opportunity to play one in South Jersey.

Unfortunately, before teeing off we didn’t realize there was going to be a severe heat warning that day. And it was as unbearable as you would expect.

But that being said, Town and Country Golf Links still was fantastic.

The course is a “links style” golf course so you’re not likely to run into any trees on the course.

The condition of it was second to none. Even with all of the crazy heat and dry weather we have had this year, their grounds crew managed to keep it in top shape.

And one of my favorite parts about this course was the fact that it’s not long at all. It’s under 6,000 yards from the mid tees. Even if you bumped up to tees further back the course barely played over 6,100 yards.

So you never will find yourself with a long club in your hand, assuming you hit a good shot off the tee. And that’s the critical part about this course.

There are a lot of awkward looking tee shots that didn’t necessarily fit my eye, which made it tough to get my ball in the right position.

But if you do end up in the right position off the tee you will be smooth sailing.

The course is in Pitman New Jersey, so it’s pretty far down south, but if you make the trip you won’t regret it one bit.

