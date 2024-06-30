This NJ stereotype is definitely legit (Opinion)

There are plenty of stereotypes about New Jerseyans that go around.

And a lot of them I personally feel like aren’t true. I don’t think we’re rude (usually) and for a long time, I was even skeptical about how aggressive on the roads we are.

Well, the latter just got proven to be 100% true this weekend. I was down in Maryland for the weekend and had to drive on some main roads. And I saw just how different driving is down there compared to New Jersey.

For example, I was driving 65 miles per hour (in the right lane of course) on a main highway, and not a single person passed me. I was genuinely shocked. In Jersey, if you’re doing 65 miles per hour you’re getting left in the dust by everyone else on the road. And rightfully so.

I took note of it as I was driving because I just knew something felt off. I felt like I should’ve been feeling someone whizz right by me. Or see a car coming up in the rearview mirror at the speed of light.

But instead, none of that happened. I was able to drive a normal speed on a main road and not be fearing some crazy driver who feels the need to go 95 miles per hour.

I must say it actually felt pretty nice. But it also made me feel really out of place. It's like a Jersey staple. Even though people drive crazy it also makes us feel right at home. And to not see it for a few days made me miss home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

