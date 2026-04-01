$4 gas reality hits NJ — Here’s how to stretch every gallon right now
If you’ve filled up lately you probably felt that little gut punch when the numbers kept climbing. Gas prices have been creeping back toward the $4 mark as global tensions heat up, including the ripple effects from the war involving Iran that has put pressure on oil markets. With the Strait of Hormuz basically shut down, gasoline prices in New Jersey have risen by roughly a dollar a gallon in just a few weeks.
And since most of us in New Jersey can’t exactly bike to work or hop a horse down the Parkway, we’re stuck paying it.
But here’s the good news. While you can’t control global policy, you can a little bit control how quickly your car burns through a tank of fuel.
Here are some simple ways to squeeze more miles out of every gallon offered by Popular Mechanics.
1. Clean thy junk from thy trunk
If your car looks like a mobile storage unit, that extra weight is costing you money. The heavier the vehicle, the more fuel it takes to move it. Take out anything you don't need.
2. Pretend there’s an egg under your gas pedal
Fast starts and hard braking kill your gas mileage. Smooth acceleration and coasting toward stops can noticeably improve efficiency.
3. Slow down a little, yeah, Jersey, I know
Fuel economy tends to peak around 50 mph and drops the faster you go. Even cutting 5 to 10 mph on the highway can help. Sure, going at 50 mph might be dangerous in Jersey, but the closer you get to it, the more you'll save.
4. Check your tire pressure
Underinflated tires create more resistance and make your engine work harder. Translation: you pay more at the pump. It's a simple thing, but hey, that's why you're reading this.
5. Don’t just sit there idling
If you’re waiting more than a minute — school pickup lines, railroad crossings, that never-ending Dunkin’ drive-thru — shut the engine off. Idling burns fuel for nothing.
6. Use the right gas
If your car doesn’t require premium, don’t buy it. Your owner’s manual knows better than your neighbor who “swears it runs better.” It doesn't. Stick with what's recommended.
Read More: Why gas prices in NJ are expected to keep rising
7. Use the AC, not open windows
Years ago, your dads and granddads were right when they said air conditioning made the engine work harder and burned more fuel. They may have told you to roll the windows down to cool your car to save gas money. True then, but technology improvements now mean the opposite is correct. You won't save gas money by keeping the ac off and the windows open. These days the open windows make the car less aerodynamic and actually because air conditioning systems are now so well-made, you'll save gas compared to rolling down the windows. Just saying.
None of these alone will magically cut your gas bill in half. But together? They can stretch your tank farther and keep a little more cash in your pocket.
And these days, saving even five bucks a fill-up in New Jersey almost feels like winning the lottery. Am I right?
Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5