NJ sushi restaurant named one of the top 100 in the country

New Jersey’s culinary expertise continues on, this time in the form of sushi.

You can always get any kind of cuisine in our state. You name it and we have got it. Not only that, but we’ll also do it better than anyone else.

Which is why it’s no surprise that New Jersey makes the list for one of the best sushi restaurants in the country. And that sushi spot is Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

They’re located at 261 Comly Road. The top 100 sushi restaurants in the country were decided by the popular food review app Yelp.

To determine the best of the best, Yelp used total volume and ratings of reviews. Essentially, the more reviews and the better those reviews are, get you high up on the list.

Kenko came in at 91 in the top 100. The top-rated sushi spot in the entire country was Kauai Sushi Station in Lihue, Hawaii.

New Jersey only getting one spot on this list almost feels criminal. There are so many great spots for sushi here. I can think of a few off the top of my head that I would have put on my list.

But alas, only one made it on this list.

The West Coast dominated the top 10 on this list, with restaurants in California, Oregon and Washington getting high marks.

The East Coast is only represented once in the top 10. That restaurant is Omakase by Korami which is in New York.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

