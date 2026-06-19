At 18, this NJ singer is shining for police, and the Knicks

It's a first for Blue Friday, honoring someone who is not a member of Law Enforcement.

This Friday, we're honoring a special young woman who clearly has a bright future ahead.

Her dad is a long serving member of the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and the publisher for Blue Magazine.

The Sheriff's officer has been in the department for 27 years representing the best our NJ law enforcement has to offer.

Today we're honoring his daughter, Alyssa.

Photo by Michael Fortsch on Unsplash Photo by Michael Fortsch on Unsplash

Alyssa is using her talent to support first responders

Alyssa Del Valle is an 18-year-old graduating senior at Ramapo high school.

She is a singer, song writer and performer who has been singing since she was seven-years-old.

Throughout her young career, she has performed for law enforcement events singing the national Anthem and other patriotic songs supporting first responders, law enforcement agencies and community events across the country.

Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Getty Images

A rising New Jersey singer with a passion for the Knicks

It's also important to note that this young talent and rising star singer is a huge New York Knicks fan.

She was inspired by the championship season to record a new song, "Go New York" as a tribute to the energy, pride and excitement that the team and their fans have brought to our area.

I think it's important to recognize when a member of the younger generation shows this kind of dedication and commitment to patriotism and standing up for the men and women in Blue.

Hear her conversation with me on air here:

And listen to the song here:

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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