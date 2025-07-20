They opened their first New Jersey location in January 2024, and they haven’t looked back since.

They now have six locations across the Garden State and are expecting more to come in late 2025.

After trying their food here, it’s no surprise the success that they’ve had.

I’m talking about Raising Cane's, the fast food joint that opened its first NJ spot in Burlington in January of 2024.

The menu here is simple, and you'd better like chicken. It’s all they offer.

There are four options on the menu. The Box Combo, The Caniac Combo, The 3 Finger Combo, and The Sandwich Combo. There is also a kids combo.

The options are very simplistic, with some form of chicken being the main selling point. I went and tried it out last week and went with the sandwich, it was phenomenal.

It’s a chicken sandwich with lettuce which seems innocent enough by description. Three chicken strips are on it, but they put their delicious Canes Sauce on the bun which is a game-changer.

If you’re going to have a menu as simple as theirs the food better live up to your expectations, and it does.

You can find Raising Cane’s in Burlington, Cherry Hill, Marlton, Deptford, Glassboro and Washington Township. By the end of the year they’ll be expanding up north to Fairfield too. More locations are coming to Edison and Watchung at some point.

They’ve been in New Jersey for a year and a half at this point and the expansions will keep coming, because this food is second to none.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

